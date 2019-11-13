Swedes arrest Iranian suspect in ’88 crimes against humanity

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says an Iranian citizen has been jailed on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity and murder in the late 1980s in Iran, the same time period of mass executions by Tehran.

Prosecutor Karolina Wieslander said Wednesday the unidentified man is suspected is of committing the crimes between July 28, 1988, and Aug. 31, 1988, in Tehran.

The prosecutor did not elaborate. His lawyer Lars Hultgren told the Swedish news agency TT that the man insists he is innocent, adding “they have taken the wrong guy.”

TT said the 58-year-old man was arrested Saturday at Stockholm’s international airport.

The alleged crimes coincide with mass executions Iran carried out at the end of its war with Iraq. Rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed.