TBI gets new director; interim leader under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an outside review is underway into accusations that its acting director has misused state funds.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Monday that the agency has been made aware of, and takes seriously, accusations involving Acting Director Jason Locke.

Gov. Bill Haslam's office produced emails he received from Kim Locke about her husband, Jason Locke, alleging he used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with another state official.

Jeff Cherry, an attorney representing Locke, said "we are continuing to work through the issues."

Locke was a finalist to become TBI director. Haslam selected Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch for the job Monday. He starts June 25. Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble was another finalist.

Locke has been with TBI for 21 years.