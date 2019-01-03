Tahoe police arrest suspected gangster with assault rifle

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police at Lake Tahoe have arrested a suspected gang member on drug and weapon charges who they say had an assault rifle in his car when he crashed while en route to confront an alleged drug dealer about a previous disturbance.

South Lake Tahoe police say 33-year-old Victor Alfonso Ramos Eucendo was arrested Monday after he hit a parked car on Los Angeles Avenue a couple miles west of the Nevada line.

Police say Eucendo told detectives he had ties to MS-13 when he lived in Central America and is currently a member of the Sureno's street gang.

Officers seized methamphetamine and an AK-47 style rifle with a loaded, 30-round magazine from his car.

He's been charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, drunken driving and drug possession. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.