Task force aims to catch suspected Michigan serial arsonist

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A new task force and increased law enforcement patrols are part of an effort to catch a suspected serial arsonist in Michigan.

Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham says authorities formed the Arson Task Force in part to help consolidate their efforts.

The Bay City Times reports that since April 7 there have been 10 vehicle arsons reported in Bay County, including four in Hampton Township and six in Portsmouth Township. Each involved a vehicle parked near a residence. In one case, fire spread to a home in Portsmouth Township.

The area where the fires are reported is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A sheriff's fire investigator is leading the task force. The Bay City and Hampton Township police departments are involved along with Michigan State Police.

