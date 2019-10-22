Teen accused of killing Wyoming girl waives speedy trial

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota teenager charged with fatally shooting a girl from Wyoming has waived his right to a speedy trial.

The Argus Leader says the waiver means the 17-year-old defendant gave up his right to have his case brought to trial in 180 days from his arraignment as specified under South Dakota law.

The teen has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting death of 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler of Upton, Wyoming, whose body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of his home near Sturgis. The Associated Press isn't naming the defendant because his lawyer is trying to get the case moved to juvenile court.

Ritthaler had been listed as a runaway Oct. 3. Authorities are still investigating how Ritthaler and Campbell knew each other.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com