Teen arrested after fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The Springdale Police Department says the fatal shooting happened Friday. According to police, a group of teens was sitting in a parked vehicle when a pistol being held by the 17-year-old fired, killing the 15-year-old.

Springdale police say the pistol was believed to be stolen.

Police say investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

Springdale police say the 17-year-old was arrested on manslaughter and theft charges. He's being held at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.