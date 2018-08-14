Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, Staff Image 1 of / 41 Caption Close

Image 1 of 41 The toll taken by gun violence varies widely from community to community in the Seattle area, and the highest rates of gun fatalities aren’t necessarily where one might expect. Check out how King County communities compare in terms of fatal shootings. less The toll taken by gun violence varies widely from community to community in the Seattle area, and the highest rates of gun fatalities aren’t necessarily where one might expect. Check out how King County ... more Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, Staff

Image 2 of 41 In King County, the overall rate of deaths involving firearms is 7 per 100,000 residents. Each year, about 141 King County residents die from intentional and accidental shootings, including suicides. Click through for a look at how King County’s communities compare. less In King County, the overall rate of deaths involving firearms is 7 per 100,000 residents. Each year, about 141 King County residents die from intentional and accidental shootings, including suicides. Click ... more Photo: King County

Image 3 of 41 Seattle’s gun-related death rate is lower than King County’s as a whole. From 2010 to 2014, the city saw a rate of 6.2 firearms-related deaths per 100,000 residents. About 42 people died each year from gunshots, including accidents and suicides. Click through for a look at how King County communities compare. less Seattle’s gun-related death rate is lower than King County’s as a whole. From 2010 to 2014, the city saw a rate of 6.2 firearms-related deaths per 100,000 residents. About 42 people died each year from ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 4 of 41 38. Redmond -- 2.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 38. Redmond -- 2.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Stephen Brashear, Getty Images

Image 5 of 41 37. Ballard -- 3.0 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 37. Ballard -- 3.0 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 6 of 41 36. Capitol Hill & Eastlake -- 3.2 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 36. Capitol Hill & Eastlake -- 3.2 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 7 of 41 35. SeaTac & Tukwila -- 3.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 35. SeaTac & Tukwila -- 3.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 8 of 41 34. Queen Anne & Magnolia -- 3.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 34. Queen Anne & Magnolia -- 3.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 9 of 41 33. Bellevue -- 4.2 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 6 gun deaths per year on average 33. Bellevue -- 4.2 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 6 gun deaths per year on average Photo: SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 10 of 41 32. Mercer Island & Point cities -- 4.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 32. Mercer Island & Point cities -- 4.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP

Image 11 of 41 31. Bothell & Woodinville -- 4.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 31. Bothell & Woodinville -- 4.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 12 of 41 30. Carnation & Duvall -- 5.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 30. Carnation & Duvall -- 5.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, Genna Martin/seattlepi.com

Image 13 of 41 29. Northeast Seattle -- 5.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 29. Northeast Seattle -- 5.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 14 of 41 28. Fremont & Greenlake -- 5.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 28. Fremont & Greenlake -- 5.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 15 of 41 27. North Seattle – 5.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 27. North Seattle – 5.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: P-

Image 16 of 41 26. Kirkland -- 5.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average 26. Kirkland -- 5.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler, Getty Images

Image 17 of 41 25. Renton -- 5.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 6 gun deaths per year on average 25. Renton -- 5.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 6 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 18 of 41 24. West Seattle -- 5.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 24. West Seattle -- 5.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 19 of 41 23. Fairwood – 6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 1 gun deaths per year on average 23. Fairwood – 6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 1 gun deaths per year on average Photo: WolverineOfTheCascades/Wikimedia Commons

Image 20 of 41 22. Downtown Seattle -- 6.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 22. Downtown Seattle -- 6.8 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 21 of 41 21. Sammamish -- 6.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 21. Sammamish -- 6.9 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: LACEY YOUNG, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 22 of 41 20. Issaquah -- 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 20. Issaquah -- 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 23 of 41 19. Beacon Hill, Georgetown & South Park – 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 19. Beacon Hill, Georgetown & South Park – 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: LACEY YOUNG, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 24 of 41 18. Kenmore -- 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average 18. Kenmore -- 7.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 3 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Aaron Eakin, Flickr Photos

Image 25 of 41 17. Federal Way -- 7.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 7 gun deaths per year on average 17. Federal Way -- 7.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 7 gun deaths per year on average

Image 26 of 41 16. Covington & Maple Valley -- 7.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 16. Covington & Maple Valley -- 7.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

Image 27 of 41 15. Shoreline -- 7.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 15. Shoreline -- 7.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Mike Urban

Image 28 of 41 14. Central Seattle -- 8.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 14. Central Seattle -- 8.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY/seattlepi.com

Image 29 of 41 13. Newcastle -- 9.0 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average 13. Newcastle -- 9.0 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 2 gun deaths per year on average Photo: /

Image 30 of 41 12. Snoqualmie & North Bend -- 9.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 12. Snoqualmie & North Bend -- 9.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: Levi Pulkkinen/Seattlpi.com

Image 31 of 41 11. Des Moines & Normandy Park -- 9.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 11. Des Moines & Normandy Park -- 9.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 32 of 41 10. Northwest Seattle -- 9.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 10. Northwest Seattle -- 9.5 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average

Image 33 of 41 9. Burien -- 10.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average 9. Burien -- 10.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average Photo: KOMO News

Image 34 of 41 8. Kent -- 10.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 12 gun deaths per year on average 8. Kent -- 10.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 12 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 35 of 41 7. Rainier Valley – 11.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 7. Rainier Valley – 11.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 36 of 41 6. Black Diamond & Enumclaw -- 11.7 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average 6. Black Diamond & Enumclaw -- 11.7 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 37 of 41 5. Auburn -- 11.7 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 8 gun deaths per year on average 5. Auburn -- 11.7 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 8 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 38 of 41 4. West Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood -- 13.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average 4. West Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood -- 13.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 4 gun deaths per year on average Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 39 of 41 3. East Federal Way -- 14.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average 3. East Federal Way -- 14.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 5 gun deaths per year on average Photo: SCOTT EKLUND

Image 40 of 41 2. Vashon Island -- 15.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 1 gun deaths per year on average 2. Vashon Island -- 15.1 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – 1 gun deaths per year on average Photo: LACEY YOUNG, SEATTLEPI.COM