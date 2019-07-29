Teen arrested over filmed beating of man outside DC hotel

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault in an attack on two men outside a Washington, D.C., hotel.

News outlets report District police say the teen was arrested Friday in the assault that was recorded by a surveillance camera this month. Authorities didn't immediately release his identity.

Video shows a teen punching one of the men, who then falls to the ground as more than a dozen teens kick and punch him. Some repeatedly stomp on the man's face as the second man tries to intervene and is beaten.

An incident report says the men told police the teens screamed "That's him," before attacking. The men told officers it appeared to be a case of mistaken identity. Police still are seeking other "persons of interest."