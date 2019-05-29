https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Teen-charged-as-adult-with-manslaughter-in-13905142.php
Teen charged as adult with manslaughter in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a teenager is being charged as an adult and facing manslaughter in a fatal shooting.
They say the 17-year-old boy accidentally shot his friend while riding in a pickup truck Monday night with two other men.
Police say the boy was a passenger behind the driver's seat and was handling a handgun when it discharged.
They say 18-year-old Alexander Cota-Torres was driving the truck and was shot in the back through the seat.
Cota-Torres later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The name of the teen is being withheld by The Associated Press because he's a juvenile.
Police say the two men both are facing a charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide the gun in one of their homes after the shooting.
View Comments