Teen charged in attack on Baltimore police worker; 2 sought

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting and robbing a civilian Baltimore police employee, and authorities are searching for two others in the attack.

Baltimore police told reporters that the teen was arrested Monday. Surveillance video of the July 24 attack shows the Muslim worker being surrounded by three people, two of whom approach on electric scooters.

Video shows one teen hitting the lab technician in the back of the head, knocking off his hair covering and sending him to the ground. The teen then stomps on the man's face, leaving him limp. He then searches the man's clothing before running off with the other two people.

Police Maj. Milton Snead said the community's outrage led to a flood of tips and the subsequent arrest.