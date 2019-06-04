Teen charged in newborn son's death freed from jail

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of putting his newborn infant son's body in a dumpster after his girlfriend allegedly killed the child has been freed from jail pending their trial.

Monmouth County prosecutors had argued in April that Quaimere Mohammed should remain jailed due to his "vile, heinous actions" in covering up the March 29 killing. But Mohammed's attorney said the couple's text messages showed they regretted what happened.

A judge ruled that the 19-year-old Asbury Park man should remain detained. But an appellate court determined Monday that the state didn't prove its case.

Prosecutors haven't decided whether to appeal the ruling to the state's Supreme Court.

Mohammed's girlfriend remains detained. Authorities say she's admitted giving birth to the boy in her bathroom. They say she then killed him by pressing her hands on his chest to stop him from breathing.