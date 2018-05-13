Teen charged in shooting that left 1 dead, another wounded

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged a 17-year-old boy in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and another teen wounded.

Ean Lanell Davis-Lattimore was arrested by Frederick police shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and assault.

Police identified the dead woman as Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto of Gaithersburg.

Police were called to a home in Frederick about 1:45 a.m. Sunday and found McCarter-Berretto fatally wounded and a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his lower leg.

Police have said the shooting apparently was the result of a fight that broke out at a party.