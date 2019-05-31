Teen charged with manslaughter to remain at juvenile center

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a teenager charged with manslaughter in connection with a park brawl to remain at a South Portland, Maine, juvenile facility.

The Sun Journal reports that the judge said Thursday that the teen, who turned 18 on May 10, could be placed in a less-restrictive environment if one is found.

Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Giusti died from injuries he suffered last June in a brawl at Lewiston's Kennedy Park, an incident that contributed to racial tension in the city. A medical examiner determined the cause of Giusti's death to be blunt-force trauma.

Police say the teen was 16 when he threw a rock that's believed to have hit Giusti. Also charged with assault are a 23-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

