Teen faces adult trial in death of dad stabbed defending son

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A teenager will be tried as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a man who relatives say was trying to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed.

Devante Dormena was 17 when he and 19-year-old man were charged last November with murder and other counts in the death of 30-year-old Jose Malave.

Dormena turned 18 Thursday and appeared in court Friday, where a judge agreed to move his case. Dormena could now face life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.

Malave was found in the doorway of his Jersey City apartment.

Family members have said Malave's son was targeted earlier in the day for his sneakers by a group of teens. Relatives say the teens came to Malave's home and he defended his son when an altercation ensued.

Dormena's attorney declined comment Monday.