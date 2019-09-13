Teen held without bond for fatally wounding mother of 8

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago teenager is being held without bond for the fatal shooting of a mother of eight as she drove four of her children home from day care.

Avion Fonville of Dolton is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman. Bowman was hit by bullets the 18-year-old Fonville allegedly fired at two rivals outside his home on Aug. 21.

Cook County prosecutors say after Bowman was shot in the head, two of her children jumped from the moving van before it crashed. Bowman was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Prosecutors say a witness saw, and surveillance video show the 18-year-old Fonville step from his home and shoot at two men getting out of a car before Bowman was shot. Prosecutors say the two males returned fire.

It wasn't immediately known if Bowman has legal representation.