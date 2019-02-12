Teen killed, brother critically injured in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a teen was killed and his brother was critically injured in a shooting in Ogden.

Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Family members identified the boy killed as 16-year-old Kamron Johnson.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Johnson, was critically injured. The family says Kamron was dead when police arrived and Eric was taken to a local hospital.

Police say no suspects were in custody as of Monday night. However, investigators do not believe there is a danger to the general public.