Teen killed, girl wounded in shooting in Kansas City yard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has been killed and a younger girl wounded in a Kansas City shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a disturbance outside a home. The teen victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police say a girl who apparently was in the yard with the teen also was wounded. Relatives rushed her to a hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition. Police say she is under the age of 10.

No arrests have been made. The shooter also was a teen. No other description was provided.