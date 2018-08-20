Teen killed, soon after posting he was glad to make it to 17

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis teenager posted online that he was glad to make it to his 17th birthday after all he'd been through. Just over an hour later, he was fatally shot in the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Armond Latimore was shot about 1 p.m. Saturday — his birthday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

His mother, Chandra Payne, says she had gone to a store to buy ice cream to go with a birthday cake to celebrate her son's birthday. Three minutes later, she received the call that he was shot.

His post to Facebook about an hour earlier celebrated just getting to his birthday. It read in part, "I'm just glad I can say I made it to see 17."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com