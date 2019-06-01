Teen sentenced to 3 years in fatal crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine teen is set to serve three years of a 10-year sentence for manslaughter in a crash that left his best friend dead.

The Sun Journal reports 19-year-old Ethyn Buotte was sentenced Friday in Franklin County Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to causing the death of 19-year-old Griffyn Smith, a passenger in a 2018 one-car crash in Weld.

The state dismissed a charge of operating under the influence in exchange for the plea.

Prosecutors said then-18-year-old Buotte was speeding when he lost control of his car that spun, rolled over several times and hit a tree. Prosecutors said the cause of Smith's death was blunt-force trauma.

Evidence showed Buotte had alcohol and an opioid painkiller in his system.

Buotte's attorney said he is very remorseful and finished high school.