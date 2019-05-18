Teen shot to death in a Harlem courtyard

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot in the head in a Harlem courtyard.

Jeremiah Draper was found dead Friday evening at the St. Nicholas Houses, where the 15-year-old lived.

According to police, the youth took at least one bullet to the head when someone shot into a group of people.

Authorities have made no arrests and are scanning surveillance video in the area for a possible suspect.

Police are also looking for a motive in the shooting.