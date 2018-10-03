Teenage girl taken to hospital with gunshot wound dies

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teenage Ohio girl was shot and taken by car to a hospital where she has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old LaShonda Childs showed up at a hospital in Dayton in southwestern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the Dayton girl died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Dayton police report says a 28-year-old man was taken into custody later Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the shooting.

Police didn't immediately release additional details. The Dayton Daily News reports Childs did call 911 prior the shooting to report violation of an alleged protection order.