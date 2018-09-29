Tennessee kindergarten teacher among 6 facing drug charges

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A kindergarten teacher is one of six people accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into a Tennessee prison.

The Daily News Journal reports 50-year-old Shelley Gurda is among those arrested for conspiracy to introduce Suboxone into the Rutherford County Jail. Suboxone is a drug used to treat people addicted to opioids.

Authorities said Gurda and two others attempted to deliver the drugs to her son and two other inmates at the jail. Gurda's son, Thomas Gurda Jr., was also charged.

Gurda has taught at Stewartsboro Elementary School in Smyrna since Aug. 1, 2016. Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said the district has suspended Gurda without pay.

It is unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

