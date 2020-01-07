Tennessee inmate who escaped work site is found in Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a work site in a truck has been found in north Alabama, authorities said.

Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning, officials said.

Kilpatrick was captured Monday afternoon in the town of Margaret in St. Clair County in Alabama, authorities said.

Kilpatrick was seen at a gas station and he drove away when deputies tried to stop him, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was stopped after a short pursuit and arrested, the news release said.

Kilpatrick, 39, is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession. He began serving the sentence in October.