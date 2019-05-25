Tennessee man charged in crash that killed teen girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is facing vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges in a December crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Court records in Knox County say 28-year-old Justin Kelly Ownby was charged Tuesday in a fiery collision along Millertown Pike on Dec. 22. The grand jury filing includes charges of vehicular assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Ownby was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck a family of four in an oncoming truck.

Gibbs High School student Jordan Dechelle Moyers was killed, and her parents and brother were seriously injured.

Ownby remained free on bond Friday, pending an arraignment set for June 19 in Knox County Criminal Court.

