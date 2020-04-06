Tennessee man charged with violating coronavirus order

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. less Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Tennessee man charged with violating coronavirus order 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with violating the governor’s stay-at-home coronavirus order after a confrontation with officers at a birthday party.

Jeremial Lee, 28, also was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and a possessing a gun without a permit, Memphis police said in an affidavit.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired Saturday evening and found a large crowd gathered for the party in spite of the Republican governor's order to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

Jeremial Lee “became upset because of being told to leave” and threatened an officer, the affidavit said.

Another officer found a gun and what appeared to be marijuana in Lee's possession, police said. Lee did not have a gun permit with him, police said.

Jeremial Lee was arrested and released on his own recognizance. His arraignment is pending.

Gov. Bill Lee's guidance to law enforcement on carrying out the order says officers should first seek to educate, then warn, then give the opportunity to comply, and if needed, take further steps including charging violators with a misdemeanor.

The emergency order law is punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.