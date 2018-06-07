Tennessee pastor accused of sexually touching 12-year-old

PALMER, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a pastor in Tennessee has been arrested after he was caught by deputies inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.

WTVC-TV quotes Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum as saying William E. "Tim" Smith Jr. is charged with sexual misconduct. Smith's case was sent to the grand jury Tuesday. Shrum says the Palmer Church of God pastor was arrested Friday after investigators found him and the girl in a remote wooded area in his truck. Shrum says the two were engaged in sexual conduct.

The girl's identity hasn't been released. She says in the report that Smith was supposed to be dropping her off at home when the assault happened.

The grand jury is set to meet on July 9.

Information from: WTVC-TV, http://www.newschannel9.com/