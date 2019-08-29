https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Tennessee-pastor-found-guilty-of-raping-abusing-14398909.php
Tennessee pastor found guilty of raping, abusing child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee pastor has been found guilty of 24 counts involving child sex abuse in the first of three trials.
News outlets report a jury found 40-year-old Ronnie Gorton guilty Wednesday on charges including sexual battery and statutory rape.
The 18-year-old victim told jurors the abuse started the day he moved in with Gorton and his wife in 2017. He said Gorton justified his actions by citing a Bible verse which said "holding each other is just a way to show love."
Gorton's sentencing hearing will start in November.
The pastor at the now-defunct Awakening Church in Atoka still faces trials involving two other teenagers who accused him of rape. One was 12 at the time.
