Tennessee police: Child stolen in running car found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a suspect accused of stealing a running car with a child inside dropped the child off at a fire station unharmed.

Memphis police said on Twitter they responded to an abduction call on Monday morning. The child's mother told investigators her car was stolen from a gas station where she briefly left it running with the child inside.

Police said the child was found safe having been dropped off by the suspect, who remains on the loose.

Police say the suspect could be in the stolen green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

News outlets report the mother was cited for leaving her car running, and police alerted the Department of Child Services.