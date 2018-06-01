Tennessee robber sentenced to 27 years in armored car heist
Updated 2:52 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was injured by an armored truck driver during an attempted robbery has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
The U.S. attorney's office says 49-year-old Cornelius Richmond was sentenced May 23 by a federal judge in Memphis. Richmond had pleaded guilty to committing armed robberies in interstate commerce.
A Brink's armored truck employee was loading two cash cassettes containing $192,000 into an ATM at a Memphis bank in May 2016 when Richmond approached at gunpoint. Authorities say a second robber, 52-year-old Roderick Herron, was in a truck nearby.
A second employee who stayed in the Brink's truck rammed the robbers' vehicle, knocking Richmond to the ground. Prosecutors say Herron drove away, leaving Richmond with a broken leg.
Herron has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.