Testimony begins in rape trial involving Charlotte QB Olsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The rape trial involving former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has begun with his accuser taking the stand.

Olsen was arrested on Feb. 19, 2017 and charged with three counts of felony second-degree forcible rape, communicating threats, assault on a female and a second-degree sex offense of forcible fondling while playing for Charlotte. Olsen was suspended from all athletic activities and kicked off the 49ers football team last September.

The 23-year-old Olsen faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the three rape charges. He pleaded not guilty.

The trial resumes Tuesday and is expected to last a few weeks.

Olsen was previously removed from football teams at Miami and Towson State for disciplinary reasons.

He's the younger brother of Carolina Panthers three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

