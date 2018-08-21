Texas Tech RB Da'Leon Ward arrested on theft charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward has been arrested on a theft charge.

Ward was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The sophomore remained in the Lubbock County jail as of Tuesday night. There was no attorney listed for Ward in records with the sheriff's office.

The school said it was made aware of the arrest Tuesday afternoon and wouldn't comment further.

Before redshirting last season, Ward became the first freshman to lead Texas Tech in rushing since Shaud Williams in 1999. The former Dallas high school player had 428 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2016.

Ward was in the mix to be the starting running back for the Red Raiders before the arrest.

