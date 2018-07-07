Texts sought from woman charged in slaying case

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking text messages on the second cellphone belonging to a woman charged in the shooting death of a pharmaceutical manager in suburban Philadelphia.

The (Doylestown) Intelligencer reports that Bucks County prosecutors want a judge to compel 34-year-old Jennifer Morrisey to open the phone.

Morrisey is accused of killing 64-year-old Michael McNew in August in his Upper Makefield Township home and staging the scene to look like a botched burglary.

Prosecutors say that although Morrisey had a boyfriend, she had lived with McNew for months and they argued when he asked her to move out.

Text messages reproduced in the prosecution motion show an extended argument over her relationship with the other man hours before the shooting.

Defense attorney S. Philip Steinberg has called his client an abused woman.