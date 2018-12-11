The Latest: EU Parliament to keep running in Strasbourg

In this image made from video, emergency services arrive on the scene of a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. A French regional official says that a shooting in Strasbourg has left at least one dead and several wounded in the city center near a world-famous Christmas market. The prefect of France's Bas-Rhin region says the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified. Authorities haven't given a motive for the shooting. less In this image made from video, emergency services arrive on the scene of a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. A French regional official says that a shooting in Strasbourg has left ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close The Latest: EU Parliament to keep running in Strasbourg 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on shooting in Strasbourg (all times local):

11 p.m.

The European Parliament president says that legislative sessions will continue for the rest of the week despite the attack in Strasbourg and the lockdown of the building.

Antonio Tajani said that the legislature "will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks. Let us move on."

Several MEPs were close to the market when the shooting started and have in holed up in hotels, restaurants or the legislature itself as police were looking for the suspect. At least two people have been killed and 11 others wounded, several of them in critical condition. The gunman is still at large and French prosecutors have opened a terror investigation.

___

10:25 p.m.

French prosecutors say a terror investigation has been opened into the shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg that has left two dead and up to eight wounded, including several in critical condition.

The Paris prosecutor, who is in charge of anti-terror probes in France, is heading to Strasbourg, according to a statement from his office. The prosecutor's office says the investigation is for murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise.

The gunman, who is at large, has been identified and has a criminal record. The prefect of the Strasbourg region says the gunman had been flagged as a suspected extremist.

___

10 p.m.

France's interior minister says that two people have been killed and up to eight wounded in a shooting near Strasbourg's Christmas market.

Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded are in critical condition. He said that the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified and he has a criminal record.

It wasn't immediately clear if terrorism was the motive behind the attack.

Castaner added that police operations were still underway and that he would not give further details, saying he would travel to Strasbourg.

___

9:50 p.m.

A French regional official says that a shooting in Strasbourg has left at least one dead and 10 wounded in the city center near a world-famous Christmas market.

The prefect of France's Bas-Rhin region says the gunman, who is still at large, has been identified.

Authorities haven't given a motive for the shooting.

The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

___

9 p.m.

French media have reported a shooting in Strasbourg, and the Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city center.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were "several people injured," citing local police.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city center.