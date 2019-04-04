The Latest: 10-year-old dies after being shot along with dad

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a Phoenix double-shooting (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says a 10-year-old girl has died after being wounded along with her father in a shooting that might have stemmed from a traffic dispute.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the wounded father is recovering from his injuries and that no arrest has been made in the Wednesday evening incident.

Lewis said the victims and two other family members had just pulled into their driveway when somebody in a white four-door pickup truck that had been following the family's vehicle fired several shots.

Lewis said the fact that the pickup was closely following the victims' vehicle might indicate there'd been a traffic dispute. He said there was no immediate indication that the family and the shooter knew each other.

The mother and a second daughter who were also in the vehicle weren't injured.

No identities were released.

