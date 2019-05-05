The Latest: 2nd suitcase with remains found in Cyprus lake

An expert operates a sonar monitoring device from inside a dinghy on a man-made toxic lake in Mitsero, outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, May 4, 2019. The sonar scan of the lake that's a part of a defunct mine aims to locate suitcases in which a self-confessed serial killer placed the bodies of a woman and a girl. The suspect, a 35 year-old Cypriot army captain, told police that he killed seven women and girls. Search crews had previously retrieved from the lake one suitcase containing the body of an adult woman.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Latest on what is thought to be the first serial killer case in Cyprus (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A Cyprus police spokesman says investigators hunting for bodies dumped by a suspected serial killer pulled a suitcase containing decomposing human remains from a toxic late.

Andreas Angelides told The Associated Press that the remains discovered Sunday will be examined by a coroner to determine the victim's identity.

The remains of a woman were in a suitcase found at the bottom of a man-made lake a week ago.

An army captain who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls told police he placed the bodies of three of the victims — a Filipino woman and a Romanian mother and daughter — inside suitcases which he then dumped in the lake.

The lake was part of an abandoned mine where the bodies of two women were found last month.

___

10:50 a.m.

A Cyprus police investigator says a man who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls on the island is being investigated on additional charges of raping a foreign woman he had photographed as a model.

Criminal Investigation Department Chief Neophytos Shailos told a Nicosia court Sunday that the suspect had raped the woman in his car on the outskirts of Nicosia in early 2017 when he picked her up to supposedly give her the photographs.

Shailos said the 35-year-old army captain had videoed the rape on his cellphone.

The woman, a 19-year-old foreign citizen, had called the suspect's wife at the time and told her what had happened.

The court extended the suspect's detention for another eight days.