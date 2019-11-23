The Latest: 3 hurt in shooting outside Salt Lake City venue

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a shooting outside a concert venue in Salt Lake City (all times local):

1:15 a.m.

Salt Lake City police say the three people injured in a shooting outside a downtown concert venue are expected to survive.

Lt. Carlos Valencia tells The Associated Press that the one person was shot in the chest Friday night outside The Complex, a juvenile was shot in the foot in what may have been a ricochet and a third person who took himself to the hospital is expected to be OK. The nature of the third person’s injuries is still unclear.

He says police were trying to learn more from the victims, but the priority was for them to receive treatment.

Valencia told news outlets the shots were fired from a car at the group of three, one of whom fired back.

No arrests had been made as of early Saturday.

12:40 a.m.

Police in Utah’s capital say three people were injured in a shooting outside a downtown concert venue.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia tells news outlets three people were hurt in the Friday night shooting outside The Complex. He says shots were fired from a car at the three people, one of whom fired back.

Valencia says the most serious injury was a gunshot wound to the chest, but that person is expected to survive. A juvenile was shot in the foot. The nature of the third person’s injury is still unknown. No arrests have been made.

According to The Complex’s website, Shoreline Mafia was scheduled to perform Friday night.

Valencia says the shooting was unrelated to the nearby evacuation of Vivint Smart Home Arena over a suspicious package.