The Latest: Australian DJ charged with attempted kidnapping

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on an alleged attempted toddler kidnapping (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

An Australian man accused of attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from a busy San Francisco street appeared in court on the charge.

Roscoe Bradley Holyoake did not enter a plea during his appearance Tuesday.

His public defender, Steve Olmo, told reporters that Holyoake has no previous criminal record and was in San Francisco on business.

Holyoake did not speak during the five-minute hearing and was ordered return to court Thursday to enter a plea.

San Francisco police say good Samaritans stopped a man who tried to kidnap the boy last week in the city's Castro neighborhood.

Australian media have reported that the 34-year-old is a prominent disc jockey based in Perth.

9:10 a.m.

San Francisco police say good Samaritans stopped a man who tried to kidnap a 2-year-old boy last week in the city's Castro neighborhood.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the man was identified by jail records as 34-year-old Roscoe Bradley Holyoake.

Police say the child and his mother were walking down a street Friday afternoon when a Holyoake allegedly snatched the boy from her arms.

They say Holyoake made it about half a block with the boy as the mother chased him when bystanders grabbed him and held him down until officers arrived.

Holyoake was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and his bail was set at $500,000.

