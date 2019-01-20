The Latest: Man blamed in family killing had weapons arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on an Oregon shooting that left five family members dead. (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

An Oregon man suspected of killing four family members was arrested in August on a weapons charge.

Sgt. Brian Jensen of the Clackamas County Sheriff's office says by email that Mark Gago was booked on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. He did not have details on the disposition of the case or circumstances of the arrest.

Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Gago late Saturday night at the rural home he shared with family members about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland.

Deputies responding to an emergency call say they saw Gago trying to kill an 8-year-old girl.

Investigators say Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter.

The 8-year-old girl and a female described as a roommate in the home were treated for injuries. No deputies were harmed.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say a 42-year-old Oregon man killed four members of his family and was shot dead by sheriff's deputies as he tried to kill a girl.

The Clackamas County sheriff's office on Sunday said Mark Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter.

The Oregonian reports deputies arrived at the home late Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says the homicide victims were not shot.

Investigators found numerous weapons including swords and are trying to determine what was used to kill each person.

The sheriff's office says the victims are 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Bremer.

Gago lived at the home 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland with the victims.

Sweitzer's 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship survived. A roommate also survived and is receiving treatment.

___

8:45 a.m.

Authorities in Oregon say a man killed four members of his family and was shot dead by sheriff's deputies.

The Oregonian reports two family members survived the shooting Saturday night 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland.

The four homicide victims include one male and three females ranging from an infant to a retiree.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's office took an emergency call from a resident of a home at about 10:15 p.m.

The office says deputies arrived and saw a man in his 40s attempting to kill a girl.

Deputies shot and killed the man.

Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen says everyone involved lived in the home.