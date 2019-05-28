The Latest: Avenatti snipes about Trumps outside court

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on court appearances by embattled attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Michael Avenatti expressed his displeasure with a day of court appearances in New York by calling out his most public adversaries in a quip to reporters.

Asked to comment outside court on two New York prosecutions against him, Avenatti asked Tuesday if anyone knows "when the president and Don Jr. are going to be arraigned?"

He was referencing President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. The three have traded insults since Avenatti rode to fame in the last year representing porn star Stormy Daniels.

The reason for his February falling out with Daniels was revealed last week when he was charged with defrauding Daniels of about $300,000 from her $800,000 book deal.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

___

12:30 p.m.

The embattled attorney Michael Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he defrauded his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti appeared before a federal judge in New York on Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Bail was set at $300,000. Avenatti agreed to have no contact with Daniels.

Prosecutors say Avenatti pocketed money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.

Later Tuesday, Avenatti is scheduled to appear before two more judges, including one handling separate charges that Avenatti tried to extort money from Nike, the sportswear company.

Avenatti rose to fame representing Daniels in her battle to be released from a nondisclosure deal she'd signed regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.