The Latest: Cohen hands over documents about Moscow project

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, has turned over documents to the House Intelligence Committee that are related to a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who isn't authorized to publicly discuss Cohen's closed-door appearance before the committee and is speaking on condition of anonymity.

The committee interview Cohen last week, and the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said afterward that lawmakers asked Cohen to bring additional documents for his second day of interviews.

The person familiar with the matter says Cohen brought documents pertaining to the Moscow project, which eventually was abandoned.

He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

—Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick

___

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has returned to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue multiple investigations into Trump's White House, businesses and presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen has become key figure in those investigations after turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Cohen was interviewed behind closed doors by both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees last week and is appearing before the same House committee for another private session Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.