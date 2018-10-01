The Latest: Cop charged in jail death is suspended

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on charges in the death of a man at a Detroit-area jail (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A suburban Detroit police department has suspended an officer who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man in jail.

Westland Sgt. Ronald Buckley and two paramedics were charged Monday, nearly 10 months after the death of William Marshall.

Authorities say Marshall was denied medical help after suffering convulsions. He died of cocaine toxicity.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik says Buckley has been suspended. He also says employees have been given additional training "to ensure something like this never happens again."

Buckley couldn't immediately be reached for comment. No home phone number was listed in public records, and the identity of his lawyer is not yet known.

The police chief says he's confident that state police and the Wayne County prosecutor's office conducted a thorough investigation.

___

12:15 p.m.

A police officer and two paramedics have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who suffered convulsions in a suburban Detroit jail but wasn't taken to a hospital.

William Marshall died from cocaine toxicity at the Westland police lock-up in December.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Marshall was repeatedly denied help, despite convulsions that lasted off and on for more than an hour. She says Sgt. Ronald Buckley insisted that Marshall remain in jail. Paramedics Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard were present.

Worthy says the paramedics abandoned the 35-year-old Marshall. She says video is "crucial" to the case.

It's unclear which attorneys will be representing the accused.

Separately, no charges will be filed in the death of a man at an Ecorse police lock-up in June 2017.