The Latest: Couple wants officers who pulled out guns fired

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a news conference called Monday by a couple that alleges Phoenix police officers violated their rights by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at them as the officers responded to a shoplifting report (all times local):

12:27 p.m.

A man and his pregnant fiancée who had guns aimed at them by Phoenix police during a response to a shoplifting report say they don't accept the apologies of the city's police chief and mayor and want the officers involved to be fired.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper say they have not received a face-to-face apology from anyone with the city since last month's incident came to light with a video recording by a bystander.

Harper is six months pregnant, and the couple's 4- and 1-year-old daughters witnessed the encounter.

The Rev. Jarrett Maupin, a civil rights advocate, said at a Monday news conference outside city hall that he is calling on other leaders to flood a Tuesday community meeting on the incident and a Wednesday Phoenix City Council meeting.

10:06 a.m.

The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A video released Friday shows officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Both Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego have publicly apologized.