The Latest: Downtown Vegas shooting involved contract guard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting involving an armed transit bus security guard in the downtown Las Vegas casino district (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say a fatal shooting in the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino district involved an armed contract transit bus security guard.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said no one else was injured and there was no ongoing threat following the 2 p.m. Thursday shooting at a bus stop on Casino Center Drive near Binion's Gambling Hall casino.

OcampoGomez says the shooting followed an altercation, and it was not immediately clear in an arrest was made.

He says the man who was shot was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas.

The Fremont Street Experience is a four-block sidewalk pedestrian mall with an LED-lighted canopy.

Officials with the Regional Transit Commission of Southern Nevada and its security contractor, Allied Universal, did not immediately respond to messages.

3:05 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say a man is dead after a shooting involving a security officer in the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino district.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said no one else was injured and there was no ongoing threat following the 2 p.m. Thursday shooting in or near Binion's Gambling Hall casino.

OcampoGomez says he doesn't immediately have details about the shooting or if any arrest was made.

He says the man who was shot was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

OcampoGomez says he doesn't immediately know if the shooting was inside or outside a casino or on the four-block sidewalk pedestrian mall with an LED-lighted canopy.