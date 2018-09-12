-
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, concern and inspiration. And there building continues. A subway station destroyed on 9/11 finally reopened, as did the doors at the 80-story 3 World Trade Center, one of several rebuilt office towers that have been constructed or planned at the site. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on ... more
-
FILE - This Saturday morning, Sept. 15, 2001 file picture shows the Statue of Liberty from a vantage point in Jersey City, N.J., as the lower Manhattan skyline is shrouded in smoke following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Dan Loh) less
Photo: Dan Loh, Houston Chronicle
FILE - This Saturday morning, Sept. 15, 2001 file picture shows the Statue of Liberty from a vantage point in Jersey City, N.J., as the lower Manhattan skyline is shrouded in smoke following the Sept. 11 ... more
-
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File) less
Photo: Doug Mills, Houston Chronicle
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to ... more
-
Brooklyn firefighters George Johnson, left, of ladder 157, Dan McWilliams, center, of ladder 157, and Billy Eisengrein, right, of Rescue 2, raise a flag at the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, as work at the site continues after hijackers crashed two airliners into the center. (AP Photo/The Record, Thomas E. Franklin) less
Photo: THOMAS E. FRANKLIN, Houston Chronicle
Brooklyn firefighters George Johnson, left, of ladder 157, Dan McWilliams, center, of ladder 157, and Billy Eisengrein, right, of Rescue 2, raise a flag at the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday, Sept. ... more
-
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, plumes of smoke rise from the World Trade Center buildings in New York. The Empire State building is seen in the foreground. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, plumes of smoke rise from the World Trade Center buildings in New York. The Empire State building is seen in the foreground. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Photo: Patrick Sison, Houston Chronicle
-
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, leads New York Gov. George Pataki, left, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., on a tour of the site of the World Trade Center disaster. He was the living symbol of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, a hero to a traumatized nation seeking leadership in a time of crisis. Walking miles through the streets of Manhattan, Giuliani urged New York and the world to be calm, said the city would survive. With empathy and restraint, he said the number of 9/11 dead would be "more than any of us can bear." (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) less
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, Houston Chronicle
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, leads New York Gov. George Pataki, left, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., on a tour of the site of the ... more
-
Firefighters unfurl an American flag from the roof of the Pentagon Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as President Bush visits the area of the Pentagon damaged by a terrorist, who crashed a hijacked airliner into the building on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) HOUCHRON CAPTION (09/13/2001): Firefighters unfurl an American flag from the roof of the Pentagon on Wednesday during President Bush's tour of the area that was gutted Tuesday by a hijacked plane. Bush said he was "overwhelmed by the devastation." While officials won't discuss a definite number of victims, they say finding any further survivors at the site is unlikely. HOUSTON CHRONICLE SPECIAL SECTION: ASSAULT ON AMERICA. HOUCHRON CAPTION (09/11/2003): PENTAGON: Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and other officials will meet in the chapel to dedicate a memorial stained glass window. 9/11: A day of remembrance. less
Photo: RON EDMONDS, Houston Chronicle
Firefighters unfurl an American flag from the roof of the Pentagon Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as President Bush visits the area of the Pentagon damaged by a terrorist, who crashed a hijacked airliner into the ... more
-
A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center September 14, 2001 days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. (Getty Images, Jim Watson)
A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make... less
Photo: Houston Chronicle
A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center September 14, 2001 days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. (Getty Images, Jim ... more
-
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, President George W. Bush embraces firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings in New York as rescue efforts continue. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) less
Photo: Doug Mills, Houston Chronicle
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, President George W. Bush embraces firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings in New York as rescue efforts continue. ... more
-
The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris following the terrorist attack on the building in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alex Fuchs)
The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris following the terrorist attack on the building in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alex Fuchs)
Photo: ALEX FUCHS, Houston Chronicle
-
A satellite image of lower Manhattan shows smoke and ash rising from the site of the World Trade Center at 11:43 a.m. September 12, 2001 in New York City. (Getty Images)
A satellite image of lower Manhattan shows smoke and ash rising from the site of the World Trade Center at 11:43 a.m. September 12, 2001 in New York City. (Getty Images)
Photo: Houston Chronicle
-
A US flag flies from a television antenna September 13, 2001 amid the rubble of the World Trade Center after an aircraft crashed into it September 11 as part of a terrorist attack. The antenna was once at the top of one of the 110 story twin towers. (Getty Images, FEMA)
A US flag flies from a television antenna September 13, 2001 amid... less
Photo: Houston Chronicle
A US flag flies from a television antenna September 13, 2001 amid the rubble of the World Trade Center after an aircraft crashed into it September 11 as part of a terrorist attack. The antenna was once at the ... more
-
A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Getty Images, Mario Tama)
A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings... less
Photo: Houston Chronicle
A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Getty Images, Mario Tama)
A ... more
-
A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the WTC twin towers. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, RICHARD DREW)
A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the WTC twin towers. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, RICHARD DREW)
-
Pedestrians run from the scene as one of the World Trade Center Towers collapses 11 September, 2001 in New York following a terrorist plane crash on the twin towers. (AFP/Getty Images, DOUG KANTER)
Pedestrians run from the scene as one of the World Trade Center Towers collapses 11 September, 2001 in New York following a terrorist plane crash on the twin towers. (AFP/Getty Images, DOUG KANTER)
-
Firemen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris. (AP) less
Firemen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, ... more
-
U.S. President George W. Bush speaks to Vice President Dick Cheney by phone aboard Air Force One September 11, 2001 after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. (Getty Images, The White House)
U.S. President George W. Bush speaks to Vice President Dick Cheney by phone aboard Air Force One September 11, 2001 after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. (Getty Images, The White House)
Photo: Houston Chronicle
-
An US flag is seen amidst debris in the cemetery at Trinity Church next to the World Trade Center 13 September, 2001 in New York. The twin towers at the center were destroyed 11 September when hijacked airplanes crashed into the towers. (AFP/Getty Images, BETH A. KEISER) less
An US flag is seen amidst debris in the cemetery at Trinity Church next to the World Trade Center 13 September, 2001 in New York. The twin towers at the center were destroyed 11 September when hijacked ... more
-
A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
-
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, people attending the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the tower contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people that perished in the crash of Flight 93 in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's Sept 11 Anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the new Shanksville, tower honoring victims, and Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. less
Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, people attending the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the tower contains 40 wind ... more
-
A woman leaves flowers at the North Pool during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York.
A woman leaves flowers at the North Pool during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
-
A New York City firefighter stands at attention by a memorial at the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
A New York City firefighter stands at attention by a memorial at the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist ... more
-
People walk under an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub, on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
People walk under an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub, on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
-
New York City firefighters salute in front of a memorial on the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
New York City firefighters salute in front of a memorial on the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies on the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks ... more
-
A woman drips water on a bouquet of flowers at the North Pool during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York.
A woman drips water on a bouquet of flowers at the North Pool during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
-
President Donald Trump, center and first lady Melania Trump, second from left, arrive with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, left rear, at the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
President Donald Trump, center and first lady Melania Trump, second from left, arrive with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, left rear, at the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pa., ... more
-
One World Trade Center appears through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The transit hall ceiling window was opened just before 10:28 a.m., marking the moment that the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on September 11, 2001. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
One World Trade Center appears through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ... more
-
One World Trade Center appears through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The transit hall ceiling window was opened just before 10:28 a.m., marking the moment that the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on September 11, 2001. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
One World Trade Center appears through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ... more
-
Two members of the New York City fire department look towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. The transit hall ceiling window was opened just before 10:28 a.m., marking the moment that the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on September 11, 2001. less
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Two members of the New York City fire department look towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, ... more
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, concern and inspiration. And there building continues. A subway station destroyed on 9/11 finally reopened, as did the doors at the 80-story 3 World Trade Center, one of several rebuilt office towers that have been constructed or planned at the site. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the commemoration of the Sept. 11 terror attacks (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Two powerful light beams have lit up the lower Manhattan skyline as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The twin beams can reach up to 4 miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs positioned in two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape of the Twin Towers. The lights will fade away at dawn on Wednesday.
This year the Tribute in Light is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The memorial plaza will be open to the public until midnight.
___
1 p.m.
Relatives and friends of the people lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks have finished reciting their names at a solemn ceremony at the World Trade Center in New York City.
Tuesday's ceremony to commemorate the 17th anniversary included moments of silence and tolling bells. Some of the youngest readers weren't born when their loved ones were killed.
Victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries gathered to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
Others have become sick or died from exposure to toxins released when the twin towers collapsed.
Margie Miller, whose husband Joel died in the attacks, went to the ceremony from her Long Island home. She said she felt Joel's presence at the memorial plaza. She called it her "holy place."
___
12:30 p.m.
Two young men who rescued a couple moments before a train slammed into their car have received a bravery award named for a flight attendant on one of the planes flown into the World Trade Center.
The couple, in their 70s, got stuck on the train tracks in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, during a Jan. 4 blizzard.
Ryan Saba and Ray Armstead were nearby in a pickup truck and heard a train approaching. They rushed to help the pair to safety with only seconds to spare.
A flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, Madeline Amy Sweeney was credited with discreetly and courageously providing ground crews key details about the unfolding terror attack.
The award in her memory is presented in Boston each Sept. 11.
___
11:45 a.m.
The man who informed President George W. Bush that America was under attack says 9/11 was a defining event for the nation and those who lived through it.
Former chief of staff Andrew Card told 9/11 families at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday that he whispered into the president's ear: "A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack."
Bush nodded slowly. At the time, he was speaking to schoolchildren in Sarasota, Florida.
It originally was thought that the first World Trade Center strike was a small-plane accident.
Days later, Card traveled with Bush to the trade center site.
After a meeting with relatives of missing firefighters and police officers, a woman handed the president her son's police badge.
Bush promised he would never forget. He carried the badge with him for the rest of his presidency.
___
11:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump has been viewing the Pennsylvania field that became a memorial after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Trump and first lady Melania walked to an overlook in Shanksville to look at the field where a commercial airliner crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. All 40 passengers and crew members aboard the plane were killed.
Trump addressed several hundred dignitaries and family members during a remembrance ceremony Tuesday.
It was his first visit as president to the Pennsylvania memorial site.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11.
___
11 a.m.
President Donald Trump says the nation is recalling "the moment when America fought back" during a Pennsylvania ceremony marking the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Trump said Tuesday during a somber remembrance at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that the fallen "joined the immortal ranks of American heroes."
The president is honoring those killed 17 years ago at the site where the fourth airliner crashed after 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit. He says the fallen "took control of their destiny and changed the course of history."
Trump listened as the names of the victims were read aloud, followed by the tolling of bells.
___
10:50 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence has told family members of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon on 9/11 that the nation still grieves with them.
Pence spoke Tuesday at the Pentagon Memorial.
He said it's important that each new generation know what happened.
Pence recalled the heroism of service members and civilians working in the Pentagon that day.
They evacuated and went back into the building again and again to rescue survivors.
He says the terrorists "hoped to break our spirit and they failed."
___
10:10 a.m.
The outpouring of emotion on the 9/11 anniversary includes a poignant message from New York's Finest.
A tweet on Tuesday by the New York Police Department's Midtown North Precinct talks about the day Americans' world changed "forever."
It urges: "Never miss a chance to let those held dearest know your love for them."
Victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries are gathered on New York's World Trade Center memorial plaza to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence is at the Pentagon.
___
9:25 a.m.
President Donald Trump has arrived in Pennsylvania to remember those killed 17 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the airport in Johnstown on Tuesday shortly after the time that hijackers flew an airplane into New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Pentagon.
Trump is delivering remarks at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It's where the fourth airliner crashed after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit.
In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
___
9:15 a.m.
The names of those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are being solemnly recited at the World Trade Center in New York.
The ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the 17th anniversary included moments of silence and tolling bells. Some tearful readers mentioned how much they miss their loved ones.
Victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries are gathered on the memorial plaza to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence is at the Pentagon.
___
8:50 a.m.
The commemoration of the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks has begun at the World Trade Center in New York with a moment of silence and tolling bells.
Victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries were gathered on the memorial plaza where the twin towers once stood as the ceremony started at 8:46 a.m. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center's north tower.
Then victims' loved ones began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when four hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.
___
8:20 a.m.
Families of people who died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are gathering at New York's World Trade Center site.
Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's ceremony in Lower Manhattan.
Debra Sinodinos (sih-noh-DEE'-nohs) was there to honor her cousin Peter Carroll, a New York City firefighter.
Their extended family gathered for the ceremony, including two of Peter's sons — one who's a firefighter and another who's in training.
Sinodinos says it's better to commemorate the day there than to sit around "being depressed."
She's pleased with the construction of the memorial and buildings at the World Trade Center. She calls the progress "amazing."
___
12 a.m.
Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.
Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's ceremony at the World Trade Center.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A new tower honoring victims was dedicated there Saturday.
Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.
Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
Since the last anniversary, a truck attack on a nearby bike that killed eight people. Months later, there was a botched pipe bombing in a subway passageway near Times Square.