The Latest: Family wants 2 Minneapolis officers charged

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on relatives demanding charges against two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins Jr. (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers say the killing wasn't justified and they're demanding criminal charges against the men.

At a news conference Monday, community activist Mel Reeves said they're planning a community meeting for Wednesday about the killing of Thurman Blevins Jr. He was joined by Blevins' sister, aunt and cousin.

Authorities say officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt shot Blevins after chasing him into an alley June 23 while responding to a report of a man firing a handgun.

Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene. But some witnesses say Blevins was carrying a bottle or a cup.

Reeves and Blevins' relatives say the officers should not have shot someone who was running away. They believe he posed no threat to anyone.

___

8:40 a.m.

Community activists and relatives of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers are demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the two men.

They have called a news conference for Monday outside City Hall and are also planning a community meeting for Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis to discuss the killing of Thurman Blevins Jr.

Authorities say officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt opened fire after chasing Blevins into an alley June 23. Kelly and Ryan were responding to a report of a man firing a handgun, and investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene.

But some witnesses say Blevins was carrying a bottle or a cup.