ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Florida man over a parking lot dispute (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a Florida man who was fatally shot over a handicapped-parking dispute says the gunman shouldn't be allowed to go free without arrest because the case doesn't fall under the state's "stand your ground" law.

Attorney Michele Rayner said Tuesday that Markeis McGlockton posed no imminent threat to Michael Drejka before Drejka shot him last week outside a Clearwater, Florida, store.

Rayner says McGlockton shoved Drejka to the ground to protect his girlfriend and children.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced he wasn't going to arrest Drejka because the case fell under Florida's controversial law which gives immunity to people who use lethal force to defend themselves if they fear for their lives.

The State Attorney's Office will decide if charges are filed.

___

1:45 p.m.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

But some legal experts say the case is a classic example of Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri last week announced he wasn't going to arrest Michael Drejka for killing Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking space last Thursday. He turned the case over to the State Attorney's Office for a decision on charges.

McGlockton's family on Tuesday urged the public to demand that Drejka be charged.

Nova Southeastern University law professor Shahabudeen Khan, though, says Drejka could have felt threatened while on the ground.