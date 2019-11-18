The Latest: Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

___

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”