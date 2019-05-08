The Latest: Investigator: Slain officer was shot from behind

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Mississippi police officer (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A man accused of killing a Mississippi police officer walked up behind him in the police station parking lot and shot him several times in the back. That's according to a sworn statement filed by a sheriff's investigator.

The Sun Herald reports the statement is included in court records in the case of Darian (DEHR-uhn) Atkinson. The 19-year-old from Biloxi is charged with capital murder in the death of 57-year-old Biloxi Police Patrolman Robert McKeithen (muh-KEETH-en) on Sunday.

The newspaper reports that a video from outside the Biloxi police station showed Atkinson running through the parking lot after the shooting.

Atkinson told a judge Wednesday that he doesn't know if he needs a public defender because he hasn't been able to call his family. The judge scheduled a Friday hearing.

10:19 a.m.

The 19-year-old accused of killing a veteran Mississippi police officer smiled and hummed as he was led into court Wednesday but was wearing a knee-length vest the sheriff said is for inmates considered suicide risks.

The Sun Herald reports Darian (DEHR-uhn) Atkinson told Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner he doesn't know if he needs a public defender because he hasn't been able to call his family. The judge scheduled a hearing Friday.

Atkinson was in a jail courtroom for his initial appearance on a charge of capital murder in the death of 57-year-old Biloxi Police Patrolman Robert McKeithen (muh-KEETH-en) on Sunday.

Atkinson's 21-year-old brother told the judge he'll hire his own lawyer. The judge said Davian Atkinson is accused of driving his brother out of town and letting him make phone calls.