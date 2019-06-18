The Latest: Jury selected in Navy SEAL's murder trial

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in San Diego. Jury selection continued Tuesday morning in the court-martial of the decorated Navy SEAL, who is accused of stabbing to death a wounded teenage Islamic State prisoner and wounding two civilians in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, charges that carry a potential life sentence. less Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in San Diego. Jury selection ... more Photo: Julie Watson, AP Photo: Julie Watson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Jury selected in Navy SEAL's murder trial 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A jury has been selected to decide the fate of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

Five Marines and two Navy members were chosen Tuesday for the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

The jury is made up of five enlisted members, including a Navy SEAL and four Marines, a Navy commander and a Marine chief warrant officer.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of a wounded prisoner and attempted murder in the shooting of two civilians from a sniper's perch.

Gallagher says disgruntled platoon mates fabricated the charges.

Most of jurors have served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The defense rejected several jurors, including the only woman. She's a Marine major who advocates for military sexual assault victims.

___

12 a.m.

Combat veterans who said they lost friends and comrades in battle have been questioned as possible jurors in the California war crimes trial of a decorated Navy SEAL.

A jury is likely to be seated Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at San Diego's Navy base.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of a wounded teenage prisoner and to attempted murder in the sniper shootings of two civilians in Iraq in 2017.

Gallagher claims disgruntled platoon mates fabricated the charges.

Seven Marines, four sailors and a Navy SEAL were questioned Monday during jury selection. Most served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Each said they thought it possible that Navy SEALS could lie or make false allegations.

President Donald Trump has suggested he may pardon Gallagher.