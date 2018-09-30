The Latest: Victim's family marks anniversary of shooting

Angelica Cervantes sits at her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was working as a security guard at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and was shot while helping people climb over a barricade to escape the gunfire. less Angelica Cervantes sits at her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, photo, people embrace at a memorial garden for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The small garden in downtown Las Vegas is home to photos, crosses, ribbons and dozens of other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. less In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, photo, people embrace at a memorial garden for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The small garden in downtown Las Vegas is home to photos, crosses, ribbons ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, photo, Teri Engel looks at a display of items left behind from makeshift memorials for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 country music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Clark County Museum in Henderson, Nev. The museum has been collecting and cataloguing the items after the memorials were cleared. A committee chaired by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will work to design, fund and build a permanent memorial. less In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, photo, Teri Engel looks at a display of items left behind from makeshift memorials for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 country music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas at the ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a photo of Las Vegas shooting victim Erick Silva, center, hangs on a wall at a memorial garden under construction in Las Vegas. The small garden is home to photos, crosses, ribbons and dozens of other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed on Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. For their families and those who survived the massacre at a country music festival, this garden created by volunteers in the days that followed is a place to mourn and heal. less In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a photo of Las Vegas shooting victim Erick Silva, center, hangs on a wall at a memorial garden under construction in Las Vegas. The small garden is home to photos, ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, photo, volunteers at the Clark County Museum in Henderson, Nev., catalogue and photograph items left behind from makeshift memorials for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. A committee chaired by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will work to design, fund and build a permanent memorial. less In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, photo, volunteers at the Clark County Museum in Henderson, Nev., catalogue and photograph items left behind from makeshift memorials for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, photo, a worker installs signs with victim's names at a memorial garden for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The small garden in downtown Las Vegas is home to photos, crosses, ribbons and dozens of other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed at a country music festival almost a year ago in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. less In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, photo, a worker installs signs with victim's names at a memorial garden for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The small garden in downtown Las Vegas is home ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a man walks by crosses on display at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. The crosses had been part of a makeshift memorial along the Las Vegas Strip erected in memory of the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. A committee chaired by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will work to design, fund and build a permanent memorial. less In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a man walks by crosses on display at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. The crosses had been part of a makeshift memorial along the Las Vegas Strip erected ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

Angelica Cervantes visits her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was working as a security guard at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and was shot while helping people climb over a barricade to escape the gunfire. less Angelica Cervantes visits her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

Angelica Cervantes kneels at her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was working as a security guard at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and was shot while helping people climb over a barricade to escape the gunfire. less Angelica Cervantes kneels at her son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

Angelica Cervantes carries flowers out of her home on her way to visit son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Silva was working as a security guard at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and was shot while helping people climb over a barricade to escape the gunfire. less Angelica Cervantes carries flowers out of her home on her way to visit son Erick Silva's grave Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Silva was one of 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

















LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

The family of a 21-year-old security guard who was shot and killed during the mass shooting in Las Vegas is marking the one-year anniversary of the tragedy by participating in planned events and visiting the man's grave.

Angelica Cervantes and her husband on Saturday attended a private reunion at a Las Vegas area park and took flowers to Erick Silva's grave.

Cervantes placed yellow and blue artificial flowers in a vase and laid on her son's grave for a few minutes. She cried as she recalled a recent dream in which she grabbed her son's hand and saw him smile.

Silva was among the 58 people killed Oct. 1, 2017, during an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cervantes says the family pays weekly visits to Silva's grave, where they have also placed American flags.

Family friend Mariana Rivera says Silva was a great friend, son and neighbor who always helped those in need.

___

2 p.m.

Volunteers have helped plant dozens of colorful flowers at a garden in downtown Las Vegas created in memory of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The mums planted Saturday are the latest addition to the space where the victims' names will be read Monday in a ceremony marking the anniversary of the tragedy.

Many survivors of the shooting that took place Oct. 1, 2017, at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip have returned to the tourist destination this weekend for a large private reunion and other events.

Some people on Saturday took videos as they walked around the garden that has a tree for every victim. A pair left red roses next to photos of some of the victims, while a man brought his guitar and played soothing notes.

John Pacheco made chili dogs, salsa and coffee for the volunteers. He says he brought the food from his nearby home because he wanted to do something to help.

___

1:30 p.m.

Some of the vendors who were at the site of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas have been invited to sell their products at a private reunion for survivors this weekend.

Julie Craig was at her apparel booth when bullets began raining on Oct. 1, 2017, during an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. She lost merchandise and her cash register when she ran for safety.

On Saturday, she hugged fellow survivors who stopped by her booth at the reunion in the Las Vegas area that expects about 3,500 attendees.

She says some days are more challenging than others, but she has "had to push forward" and worked to rebuild her business with the support of her family.

She brought wreaths, caps, tank tops and several other items. Some have the "Country Strong" slogan that became a rallying cry for survivors.

___

11:05 a.m.

Survivors of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas are reuniting this weekend ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy.

About 3,500 people are expected at a private gathering Saturday in the Las Vegas area that will include several performances and vendors. Some of the vendors had booths at the outdoor country music festival where 58 people were killed Oct. 1, 2017.

Counseling services and therapy dogs will be available at the all-day event at a park.

Co-organizer Shawna Bartlett says the gathering is an effort to "take back" what was taken from people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Another organizer, Connie Long, called it a "family reunion."

Bartlett and Long attended the festival.

Those attending Saturday's ticketed reunion will get a cap that has the names of all 58 victims inside.

___

9 a.m.

A garden in downtown Las Vegas is home to photos, ribbons, cowboy boots and many other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed almost a year ago in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The garden created by volunteers has given survivors and families of slain victims a place to mourn and heal.

Angelica Cervantes' son, Erick Silva, was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting. He was a security guard at the outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip where the shooting happened.

Cervantes says she visits the garden every other week and asks her son to watch over her, his stepfather and siblings.

Today, the garden is the only permanent public space in the Las Vegas area created in memory of the victims.

___

Find complete AP coverage of the Las Vegas mass shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting.